Detectives are trying to work out how a man found critically injured in the street in the early hours in Westminster came to suffer his injuries.

Metropolitan Police were called at about 5.20am on Sunday, August 19, to a man found unconscious in Bulstrode Street, Marylebone.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.

The man, whose identity is currently not known, remains in a central London hospital in a critical condition.

A Met Police spokesman said the man's injuries are consistent with him being assault.

His next-of-kin have not been informed and officers are trying to establish how he came to receive his injuries

He is described as a white male with tanned complexion, aged between 25-35, with black wavy medium length hair, tall and of slim build.

Police have released a CCTV image of the man before he suffered his injuires.

(Image: Met Police)

He was wearing a light blue button up shirt with a skull and crossbones logo on the front, blue chino trousers and black Vans trainers which are a size 9.5.

Detectives from Westminster CID are investigating.

There has been no arrests.

Detective Constable Cat Bell, Westminster CID said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or knows what this man was doing in the area prior to being found to come forward.

"He is in a critical condition in hospital and we are keen to establish what led to him receiving his injuries.

"We are currently reviewing CCTV footage but I would urge anyone who has information that can help with our ongoing enquiries to contact us.

"Equally, if anyone believes they know the identity of this man, we need to hear from you."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting CAD1817/19AUG18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.