Detectives investigating the unsolved murder of an exiled revolutionary politician who was shot down by a sub-machine gun on his doorstep in Edgware have made a second arrest.

On November 29, 1985, Gerard Hoarau was gunned down on his doorstep in Burnt Oak with a sub-machine gun in Greencourt Avenue.

Mr Hoarau was living in London at the time but was a revolutionary working to restore democracy to his native country, The Seychelles.

On Thursday (August 9), a man in his 80s was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Mr Hoarau after arriving at Gatwick Airport on an inbound flight.

He remains in custody on Friday (August 10).

Mr Hoarau had led the nation's football team for years before becoming a senior civil servant.

Following a coup d'etat in the country in 1977, Gerard began to distance himself from the new president before starting a campaign to bring the country back under a democracy.

Eight years after the coup, Gerard was gunned down in Edgware.

One of the UK's most notorious unsolved murders, his death was investigated at the time and a number of people were arrested on suspicion of his murder, but none were charged.

The Metropolitan Police were, however, able to convict three people in 1986 for perverting the course of justice in relation to the investigation.

The arrest on Thursday follows the arrest of a 77-year-old man in Antrim, Northern Ireland, on August 2, also on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

He has now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information in relation to the murder of Mr Hoarau should contact the investigation team at EdgwareMurderAppeal@met.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.