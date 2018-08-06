The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 33-year-old man found guilty of sexual assault has escaped from the Brent hospital where he was being detained.

According to police, Oussoumane Diarra absconded from Central Middlesex Hospital at around 9pm on Thursday (August 2).

He was being held at the hospital under the mental health act following a conviction for sexual assault.

He requires regular medication and it is believed he doesn't have it with him.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Oussoumane Diarra, 33, left the Central Middlesex Hospital at around 9pm on August 2.

"Diarra requires regular medication which he is not thought to have in his possession."

Members of the public are urged not to approach Diarra but to contact police immediately if they see him.

Anyone who sees Oussoumane Diarra is advised not to approach him but to call 999. If you have any information as to his whereabouts call Brent Police on 101.