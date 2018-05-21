Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More details of the final moments of Osman Shidane's life have emerged in a court hearing.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrate's Court on Monday (May 21), having been charged with the murder of Mr Shidane in Victoria Road, South Ruislip.

The court heard Mr Shidane was stabbed several times in the neck and armpit at around 9pm on Tuesday (May 15), and was treated at the scene by Metropolitan Police officers giving CPR, before the London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance arrived.

Osman was rushed to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where he remained in a critical condition for several days before passing away shortly after 5pm on Friday (May 18).

During the brief hearing, magistrates were told police were called by a witness who had driven past the scene, opposite Asda and outside the St Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Victoria Road.

Other calls to police reported a "fight at the entrance of an alleyway" and that one of the people involved was seen to be armed with a knife, the court heard.

The alleyway runs beside the church, leading to The Croft. A prosecutor described the nature of the area as "essentially a cul-de-sac".

"Police found Osman Shidane covered in blood, unresponsive and bleeding heavily" the prosecution continued.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

At the end of the hearing a 16-year-old was remanded in custody and and will next appear at the Old Bailey for a bail hearing on Wednesday (May 23).

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, in The Fairway, Ruislip, on Wednesday (May 16). She was later released on police bail.

Police in Hillingdon have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with them to come forward.

(Image: Qasim Peracha)

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Healy, said: “This was a violent attack in which Mr Shidane was stabbed several times.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area of Victoria Road on May 15 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and who is yet to speak with officers to come forward and contact the incident room.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 0208 358 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.