A string of vile London criminals were jailed in May for a range of despicable west London offences.

Among those put behind bars was a paedophile from Uxbridge and a sex offender who repeatedly attacked women on public transport.

There was also a speeding BMW driver imprisoned for knocking down and killing a pensioner as well as a "prolific" burglar who abseiled down a skylight to steal £2,000-worth of champagne.

From violent thieves to vicious thugs who carried out a "Gangland-style beating", here are the faces behind some of west London's most despicable crimes.

Pair who used stun gun while stealing watches off peoples' wrists in Mayfair put behind bars

Two brazen thieves who stole £100,000-worth of luxury watches off peoples' wrists in Mayfair were jailed at Southwark Crown Court on May 16.

Mahdi Palain, 26, and Abdelali Triki, 21, both of Willingdon Road, Wood Green even used a stun gun to assist with robberies of Rolex, Hublot and Audemars Piguet watches from people in Knightsbridge and Kensington.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Palain was handed a total sentence of eight years in prison, five and a half years for the robbery offences and two and a half years for possession of the firearm, to run consecutively. He also received an 18-month concurrent sentence after pleading guilty to using a fraudulent passport with intent.

Triki pleaded guilty to three robberies and possession of a section 5 firearm at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

Speeding BMW driver who killed pensioner in Hammersmith jailed

A BMW driver who mowed down and killed a pensioner after jumping a red light on Hammersmith Road was jailed at the Old Bailey.

Ziad Hamed, 23,was doing double the 30mph speed limit, when he went through a pedestrian crossing on a red light and struck Derek Raynor, 83, on Hammersmith Road, in March last year.

Hamed had already racked up 12 points on his licence before the Hammersmith hit-and-run.

He pleaded guilty to causing Mr Raynor's death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years and four months at the Old Bailey on May 17.

'Prolific' burglar who abseiled into theatre to snatch high-value champagne locked up

(Image: Met Police)

A 'prolific' 50-year-old burglar who abseiled down a Covent Garden skylight before stealing 32 bottles of Champagne , worth more than £2,000, was jailed for 20 months.

Terence Carroll, of Macklin Street, Covent Garden, stole a number of valuable items from several London businesses during a string of high-value burglaries, including one at the New London Theatre.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and was jailed for 20 months at Blackfriars Crown Court on May 14.

Man who "mercilessly beat" a young dad to death in Hounslow jailed

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A 26-year-old man who "mercilessly beat" a young father before leaving him for dead in a Hounslow alleyway was put behind bars at the Old Bailey on May 14.

Vitalie Daikov, of no fixed abode, flew into an "uncontrolled rage" repeatedly kicking and stamping on 31-year-old father, Kamil Metler 's, head before leaving him unconscious in Bath Road near Yates pub last October.

Metler suffered serious head injuries in the attack and died at the scene a short time later.

Daikov was sentenced to was jailed for 17 years imprisonment for manslaughter.

Brothers who targeted elderly Brent women during a stint of violent robberies jailed

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Two brothers who targeted elderly women in Brent during a vicious eight-day crime spree were jailed at Harrow Crown Court on May 15.

Shaun Moorhouse, 32, of no fixed abode and William Moorhouse, 30, of no fixed abode carried out a string of violent robberies in Brent in which they knocked elderly women to the ground before making off with their cars and handbags.

Shaun Moorhouse, was sentenced to six years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit robbery.

And William Moorhouse was sentenced to eight years and seven months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit robbery and two burglaries committed on January 8.

Man jailed for encouraging racial hatred with Westminster speech

A 48-year-old man who stirred up racial hatred with a speech he made at a Westminster rally was sent to prison.

Jonathan Bedford-Turner, of Rudgard Lane, Lincoln was arrested after making a speech in Whitehall with the "intention to stir up racial hatred" on July 4 2015.

After pleading not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 30 last year, he was found guilty of inciting racial hatred at Southwark Crown Court on May 14.

Bedford-Turner was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment but will serve only half of the term in jail.

Thugs who carried out "gangland style beating" jailed

(Image: Met Police)

A group of thugs who threatened a man with a knife, whipped and beat him and threw bleach in his face while recording the attack on phones were locked away.

The victim had gone to a flat in Albert Road, Kilburn to collect a charging cable on November 14 when the attackers rounded on him.

He was stripped, robbed of his rucksack, containing his phone, Bluetooth speaker and bank cards and then racially abused. The attackers then used a belt, a charging cable and a broom handle to beat and whip him, recording the attack on their phones.

Bleach was thrown in the man's eyes during the ordeal, temporarily blinding him for an hour.

His attackers told him that he could only get his house keys back if he went to a nearby shop and stole food and drinks for them.

The victim made it to a Rupert Road shop and told the shopkeeper what had happened who then called the police.

Myron Forbes, 23 of Alvern Road, Gael Mwanzo of Leigham Court, 21, Prince Kodua-Owusu, 21, of Walbrook Court and Rakeem Blackford, 23, of Stafford Road were all arrested following the attack and convicted of attempted GBH with intent and false imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on May 2.

Forbes was also convicted of witness intimidation.

They were jailed for a total 11 years and three months.

Uxbridge paedophile behind bars

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

An Uxbridge man who offered school girls shopping trips and drugs in exchange for sex was jailed on May 3.

Mohamed Mohamoud, 31 was found guilty of urging underage girls on Facebook to meet him for sex.

After convincing the girls aged 14 and 15 at the time to give him their phone numbers he tried to lure them into meeting him by promising them drugs and alcohol and to take them out shopping.

He was jailed for eight years at Isleworth Crown Court for two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to incite a child to commit sexual activity.

Public transport sex attacker locked up

(Image: BTP)

A sexual predator who preyed on women, and a 16-year-old school girl on public transport was put behind bars on May 1.

Piotr Rubach, 32, of no fixed abode attacked women at Oxford Circus, Mornington Crescent, Worcester Park and Hassocks.

He was found guilty of a string of sexual assaults, one which included harassment and stalking, and was jailed for 10 months at Blackfriars Crown Court .