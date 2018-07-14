Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men are being hunted for by police after robbing a petrol station while armed and threatening a member of staff in Bayswater .

At around 8.26am on Monday, February 26, Metropolitan Police was called to reports of three armed men robbing a petrol station in Bayswater Road.

The suspects, thought to be aged between 19 and 21, entered the Shell petrol station, which is connected to a Waitrose store, after putting bollards across the forecourt, to give the impression that the petrol station was closed.

The third suspect, who entered the shop just after the other two, wore a black motorcycle helmet and approached a member of staff, asking him to “come here”.

(Image: Met Police)

He then produced a black-handled kitchen knife and led the staff member towards the office door, with the other two suspects following behind, police said.

One of the suspects then told the victim to open the office before threatening him. Once inside, the victim opened the safe and two of the men removed the money inside.

The third suspect then tried to destroy the CCTV equipment before they all left through the fire exit and made off in the direction of Porchester Terrace.

Appealing for any witnesses to come forward, detectives in Westminster released a description of the suspects and an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the robbery.

Police said one suspect, who wore a black coat at the time, is a white male. The other two suspects are black, with one wearing a black hoodie and a black bike helmet.

The other wore a dark blue coat, police said on Saturday (July 14).

Anyone with information is asked to call Westminster CID on 101 and quote 1446/26FEB. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.