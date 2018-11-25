Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have asked the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenage girl who hasn't been seen for five days and fears are growing for her safety.

Estelle Etan, 14, went missing from her home in Notting Hill on Tuesday (November 20).

Five days on, police are still searching for her and need the public's help.

Kensington and Chelsea Police shared an appeal to find her with its more than 9,000 Twitter followers on Sunday (November 25).

As well as posting a photo of Estelle to the social networking website, they also appealed to the public for information.

The local police account wrote: "Have you seen 14-year-old Estelle Etan missing from her home address in #NottingHill?

"She was last seen on Tuesday, 20 November at 1630 hrs wearing a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans and black trainers with silver studs on top.

"Pls call 101 if you know of her whereabouts."

Estelle is thought to be around 5ft tall and of slim build.

