Police are desperately searching for a "high risk" 79-year-old dementia sufferer who has been missing for a week from Brent .

Ehssan Amer was last seen around the Chalkhill Estate in Brent one week ago, police said.

The 79-year-old, who does not speak English, suffers from advanced dementia and a heart condition.

According to police, Ms Amer "may be in an agitated state" and has been classed as high risk.

Read More

West London latest

Anyone who has information on the 79-year-old's whereabouts has been urged to call 999, quoting reference 1915675/18.

A spokesman for Fryent neighbourhood police team said: "[Ms Amer] has not been seen for almost a week, suffers from advanced dementia, does not speak English and may be in an agitated state.

"Please call 999 with any information."

Ehssan Amer was last seen in Brent one week ago

Brent Police added: "Police need your help to find Ehssan Amer, who has a heart condition and has been missing for a week, last seen around the Chalkhill Estate in Brent."