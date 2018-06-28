The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are desperately searching for a "high risk" 79-year-old dementia sufferer who has been missing for a week from Brent .

Ehssan Amer was last seen around the Chalkhill Estate in Brent one week ago, police said.

The 79-year-old, who does not speak English, suffers from advanced dementia and a heart condition.

According to police, Ms Amer "may be in an agitated state" and has been classed as high risk.

Anyone who has information on the 79-year-old's whereabouts has been urged to call 999, quoting reference 1915675/18.

A spokesman for Fryent neighbourhood police team said: "[Ms Amer] has not been seen for almost a week, suffers from advanced dementia, does not speak English and may be in an agitated state.

"Please call 999 with any information."

Brent Police added: "Police need your help to find Ehssan Amer, who has a heart condition and has been missing for a week, last seen around the Chalkhill Estate in Brent."