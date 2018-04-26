The video will start in 8 Cancel

The public's help is urgently needed to find a mother who has disappeared with her two-year-old child.

Mum Oana Mihaela Stoica, 32, has been missing for two days from Cricklewood after she was last seen on Tuesday (April 24).

Police in Brent are now appealing to find her and make sure she and her child - who could be in the Brent or Enfield boroughs - are safe and well.

In a Twitter post, Brent Police wrote on Thursday (April 26): "Have you seen Oana Mihaela Stoica, 32, who is missing from Cricklewood since Tuesday April 24. She has her 2-year-old child with her.

"She may be in Brent or Enfield."

(Image: @MPSBrent)

Anyone who has seen Oana and her child, or knows where she is, should call Brent CID by dialling 101 or 07747 476 161.