The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Hounslow .

Mohammed Farah, 10, has disappeared from his home in Cranford Lane, in Heston .

Officers in Hounslow appealed for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Posting on Twitter on Monday (May 14), a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Can you help Hounslow police find missing boy Mohammed Farah."

The spokesman added: "He is 10 years old and missing from Cranford Lane, Heston."

Hounslow Police's Response Team E continue to search for the missing 10-year-old.

Anyone who has information or who has seen Mohammed Farah is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAF 604914/05/2018.