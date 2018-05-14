Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Hounslow .
Mohammed Farah, 10, has disappeared from his home in Cranford Lane, in Heston .
Officers in Hounslow appealed for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.
Posting on Twitter on Monday (May 14), a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Can you help Hounslow police find missing boy Mohammed Farah."
The spokesman added: "He is 10 years old and missing from Cranford Lane, Heston."
Hounslow Police's Response Team E continue to search for the missing 10-year-old.
Anyone who has information or who has seen Mohammed Farah is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAF 604914/05/2018.