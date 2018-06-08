The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fresh appeal for information has been launched following a brutal attack on a "defenceless" elderly woman in Brent on Monday (June 4).

Iris Warner was found with appalling injuries at her Brampton Way home by her son, Jeffrey, at midday on Monday.

She was last seen and spoken to at midday on June 2 by her sister Lesley.

The Metropolitan Police say they have "no information about what happened between midday on Saturday to midday on Monday" and are urging members of the public who may have seen Iris, or witnessed something suspicious to come forward.

Brent Police Detective Inspector Saj Hussain said: "This was a horrific attack on a 90-year-old defenceless female.

"Iris Warner was found in her home address on June 4 (Monday) by her son, Jeffrey Warner, at midday.

"She was last seen and spoken to by her sister Lesley Warner at midday on June 2.

"We have no information about what happened between midday on Saturday to midday on Monday, which is why we are asking for and urging all members of the public to come forward with any sightings of either Iris or anything suspicious, whether it be vehicles or people and contact the police."

Following the assault Iris remains in hospital and requires intensive treatment from hospital staff.

Shocking photos of her injuries show bruising on her face and all over her body.

Anyone with information can contact Brent CID on 07747 476161. Alternatively call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 3347/4June. You can also call Crimestoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, on 0800 555 111.