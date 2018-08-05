Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pictures of a man who is critically ill in hospital have been released in an effort to reunite him with family and friends after he was rescued from the River Thames.

Wandsworth Police are appealing for the public's help to identify the man who was saved by passers-by and members of the emergency services after he was discovered in the river close to Putney Embankment.

The man who bears two distinctive tattoos was airlifted to hospital, however officers have so far been unable to piece together his identity.

According to police officers have "exhausted all our lines of enquiry to identify this man" and it is hoped releasing pictures will alert his loved ones.

Following reports of a body in the river near Putney, emergency services rescued the unidentified man from the water at around 7.20pm on Thursday July 26.

With the help of members of the public, he was pulled out from the Thames and airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

However, more than one week later police officers are still unsure of the mysterious man's identity.

The force has taken to social media in an attempt to reunite him with family and friends - and it needs your help.

(Image: Met Police)

A statement on Wandsworth Police's Facebook page reads: "The man was removed from the water by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) with help from members of the public and airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

"He was not carrying any identification and due to his poor state of health police are keen to trace his family as soon as possible.

"We have released a photograph of the man in the hope that a family member or friend may recognise him and come forward."

Pictures released by the force show the seriously ill man in hospital and two "distinctive tattoos" on his hand and leg.

(Image: Met Police)

"He is a white male, dark in complexion, believed to be in his 30s, of medium build with short dark hair," the statement continues.

"He has two distinctive tattoos on his left hand and one on his lower right leg, that are faded black in colour."

At the time of the incident the man was wearing a camouflage T-shirt with white writing stating "Now or never, no regrets, past/present/future", grey tracksuit bottoms, blue plimsolls and a white and green Dunlop shoulder bag.

(Image: Met Police)

The force added that the incident is not being treated as suspicious and it is believed he injured himself after entering a part of the river he thought was shallow.

"We are hoping with the release of his image a friend or family member will be able to come forward tell us who he is," said Detective Sergeant Samantha Batchelor, from the South West Command Unit Missing Persons Unit.

*Anyone who can assist in identifying the man should call the South West Command's Missing Persons Unit by calling 101 quoting CAD 6675/26 Jul.