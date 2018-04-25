The video will start in 8 Cancel

A shopper who witnessed the aftermath of a seriously injured teenager who stabbed himself in Harrow town centre has hit out at passers-by who were seen snapping pictures.

The 18-year-old is in a potentially life-threatening condition after stabbing himself in the stomach in St Anns Shopping Centre on Wednesday lunchtime (April 25).

But after he harmed himself in the busy shopping mall - and medics were attending to him - passers-by were seen persistently trying to record his pain on their mobile phones, despite police asking them to stop.

"I just despair at people sometimes", said Sue King, who was at the shopping at the time.

She expressed her shock on Facebook group, #Fixit Harrow Network, writing: "I was there while he was being treated, sadly I had to stop a woman taking photos. I just can’t understand some people.

"To be honest I’m still in shock at her behaviour, and the fact that the police were telling people not to stop and move on, but many just stood round watching."

Police cars and an ambulance vehicle lined up in College Road, outside the popular shopping centre, before rushing the young man to hospital.

Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called at around 12:20pm on Wednesday (April 25) to reports of a man self harming at a shopping centre in St Anns Road, Harrow.

(Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

"He was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

"No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue."

Harrow Police assured the public that the incident "did not involve anyone else".

Trade at St Anns Shopping Centre was unaffected after the incident and the venue remained open for the rest of the day.

Pieter Strömbeck, St Anns centre manager, said: "I can confirm that an incident took place at St Anns [on Wednesday] and the emergency services were called to the centre.

"We will continue to provide assistance to the emergency services wherever possible, and I’d like assure shoppers that the centre is open and trading."