The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work to create one of the largest outdoor sporting facilities in London is now underway in Gunnersbury Park.

The new £13.8 million sports hub will provide top class facilities featuring a multi-use sports centre with changing rooms, a gym and two outdoor floodlit artificial grass pitches.

Natural grass cricket and football pitches and brand new tennis courts are also on their way.

The project is being funded by Hounslow and Ealing councils with a £2 million grant coming from the University of West London.

Ealing and Hounslow councils welcomed their partners from Brentford FC Community Sports Trust, University of West London, the London International School and leisure provider, Better, on Thursday (June 7) to take a look as the building work started.

Over the last year improvements have also been carried out to the park’s grounds and historic buildings as part of a wider £50 million Gunnersbury Redevelopment Project.

The newly renovated Gunnersbury Park Museum is set to open its doors to the public in the coming months.

The museum will provide a source of local history for residents and act as a learning resource for local schools.

(Image: Ealing Council)

The sports hub is due to be open to the public in summer of 2019.

The not-for-profit Gunnersbury Community Interest Company (CIC) has taken over responsibilities for the day-to-day running of the park and museum on behalf of Ealing and Hounslow councils.

Leader of Ealing Council, Julian Bell said: “When complete next year, the brand new sports hub at Gunnersbury Park will be one of the largest in the whole of London and will provide opportunities for residents of all ages and backgrounds to take part in sports and activities.

"We are committed to providing local people access to a wide range of sports in order to stay active and healthy.”

Leader of Hounslow Council, Councillor Steve Curran, said: “Whether you want to play football, cricket or tennis, use the gym or enjoy a walk in a wonderful green space, Gunnersbury Park will provide fantastic facilities to take part in sports and activities for residents of all ages and backgrounds.”

(Image: Ealing Council)

David Bowler, Chief Executive of Gunnersbury Estate (2026) Community Interest Company, said: "It's fantastic to see this continued investment in facilities at Gunnersbury for the local community.

"The new sports hub will complement the exciting range of opportunities we're developing across the site for recreation, learning, creativity and wellbeing."

To find out more about the project, visit: http://www.visitgunnersbury.org/the-transformation/.