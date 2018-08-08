The video will start in 8 Cancel

A derelict house in Harlesden was totally gutted by a fire despite the best efforts of 40 firefighters.

The blaze broke out early on Sunday morning (August 5) at around 6.30am in the detached house which London Fire Brigade described as being "derelict".

A total of 40 firefighters using six fire engines responded to the fire in Nicoll Road in Harlesden. Crews from Park Royal , Willesden , North Kensington , Acton and Wembley fire stations all attended the scene of the fire in Brent .

Despite the house being detached, London Fire Brigade has said that there was still a risk of the fire spreading to neighbouring homes on the quiet residential street near Harlesden's High Street.

It took the fire crews more than three hours to bring the fire under control by around 9.45am that morning, but the house was completely destroyed.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

London Fire Brigade are still investigating what may have caused the fire.

Station Manager Mike Cotton, who was at the scene said: “When the first crews arrived the whole of the ground floor of the property was alight.

"Part of the roof collapsed and the building was structurally unsound.

"Firefighters worked hard and prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.”