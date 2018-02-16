The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a train at Denham railway station during rush hour on Thursday evening (February 15).

British Transport Police , Thames Valley Police and paramedics rushed to the station at 6.50pm to reports of a man being struck by a train.

Paramedics discovered the 42-year-old man from the Wycombe area dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious by British Transport Police.

The man was struck by a Chiltern Railways train and service was suspended on the line for several hours while emergency services responded.

Disruption on the route between London Marylebone and Princes Risborough continued throughout the night.

(Image: TMS)

Stations affected included Wembley Stadium, Sudbury & Harrow Road, Sudbury Hill Harrow, Northolt Park, South Ruislip and West Ruislip, with delays continuing further up the line to Birmingham Snow Hill.

The incident was fully cleared shortly before 2am on Friday (February 16).

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .