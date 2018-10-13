Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A far-right protester was heard telling a police officer "I will kill you" as violence bubbled over in central London.

At the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) march, which many have likened to groups like Britain First and the English Defence League, dozens of people were seen brawling with police on the streets of Westminster .

The march was scheduled to start at Pall Mall and end at Whitehall, but friction with Metropolitan Police officers led to some protesters pushing through police escorts.

Many could be heard chanting "whose streets? Our streets?" as they marched down Pall Mall.

Police vans had to block protesters in while officers on horseback and in riot gear had to try to bring the violence under control.

On Facebook, the march organisers had said they were protesting "returning jihadists", "thousands of Awol migrants", "rape gangs and groomers", and "veterans treated like traitors".

However there were strict conditions imposed on organisers by Metropolitan Police precisely to avoid scenes like those earlier this summer at Free Tommy Robinson protests including one in July which lead to 12 people being arrested for public disorder.

What conditions did police have in place to prevent violence? The march must not commence before 13:00.

The march must commence between 13:00 and 15:00.

Any march that is associated with DFLA must start at Park Lane.

The march must then take place along the following route – Park Lane, Piccadilly, St James St, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square, Whitehall.

No vehicles are permitted.

A static assembly must only take place at the designated site in Whitehall North.

Any assembly or rally cannot start before 14:00 and must finish by 16:00.

The conditions may be subject to change by the senior officer present, if in doubt please consult a police officer.

Failure to adhere to these conditions may lead to arrest and prosecution. Chief Superintendent Andy Walker, said: “We police hundreds of events and demonstrations each year and we always facilitate peaceful protest. "We also have a duty to ensure the community can go about its daily business not unduly impacted by demonstrations and marches, which is why we have taken the decision to impose these conditions. "If you want to protest on Saturday we ask that you do so peacefully, whatever your view. We will adopt a robust intervention policy for anyone who attends and is intent on violence and disorder, or is in breach of these conditions."

Andy Walker, Chief Superintendent at Metropolitan Police promised a "robust intervention policy" over any breaches of the conditions.

At this point, Metropolitan Police have only confirmed one arrest.

Trafalgar Square was brought to a standstill when the DFLA, a DFLA splinter group and counter-fascism protesters briefly clashed, forcing riot police to separate the groups. Pictures showed the counter-fascists successfully block off the path of the DFLA by linking arms to form a human chain across the street.

Some counter-protesters were wearing masks, and shouting "Nazi scum off our streets".

A counter-demonstration met in Whitehall, with anti-racism campaigners giving speeches and playing music in an effort to drown out the DFLA protestors.

Many members of the crowd seemed extremely hostile to police, screaming at them for perceived inaction against "paedos and grooming gangs".

Additional reporting by Press Association