Food delivery company Deliveroo has launched in Hounslow , Southall , Ruislip and Hayes .

Residents will now be able to choose from 80 new restaurants using the on-demand food delivery service.

Local restaurants, independents and chains have signed up, meaning office workers and residents can now get a KFC, Pepe's Piri Piri or Creams delivered to them within 30 minutes.

The start up, which launched in 2013 has quickly spread and will be hiring more than 40 new riders in west London to serve the new market.

The restaurant manager at Isleworth's Man V Food said: "Deliveroo will allow local customers to explore our delicious menu from the comfort of their own home.”

(Image: © Mikael Buck / Deliveroo)

Deliveroo works by providing a delivery service to restaurants, letting people chose from a range of restaurants in their local area.

Customers can use the app or order online and can even schedule deliveries in advance, or choose to receive their food as soon as possible, with Deliveroo aiming to reach them within 30 minutes.

All the restaurants you can now enjoy from home Hayes Babylon Shawarma

Breakfast Fairy

Charcoal Village

Chixys Chicken

Dawley Chicken

Drayton Tandoori

Flame Grill

Flame Kebabs

Flame Piri Piri

Flames Desserts

Hattons Fish Bar

Hooked Fish and Chips

KFC

KFC

Kingu Sushi

Mandarin Chinese Takeaway

Pop Pizza

Royal Peri Peri

Tennessee Express

The Village Cafe

Yum Sing Hounslow Bombay Wok

Chicken World

Cinnamon Lounge

Coffee and Cream

Creams Cafe

Galata Pera

Honeymoon Restaurant

Hussar Bar and Restaurant

Hyderabad Taste Restaurant

Iso Sushi

KFC

Man vs Food London

Memories of India

Mini's Coffee and Dessert Lounge

Momo & Roti

Muchachos

Munchy's Cafe

Pepe's Piri Piri

Pizzaiolo

Punjabee Tarka

Shree Krishna Vada Pav

Sizlers Italian Restaurant

Smoky Boys

Taste of Lahore

Thakers

The Kebab King

The Old Fire Station

Yalla Beirut Grill and Bakery Ruislip Cedar Tree Lebanese Restaurant

Chennai Chutney

Frankie & Benny's

Freshly Grilled

Gurkha's Pride

KFC

Lounge 101

Melisi

PizzaExpress

Prezzo

Roy's Jamaican Cuisine

West End Fish Bar Southall Abc Cafe

Afghan Mehman Restaurant

Almahmud Restaurant

Beijing Noodles

Brilliant Restaurant

Chaudhry's Tkc

Gifto's Lahore Karahi

Greenford Pizza

Greenford Tandoori

KFC

Link Up Lounge

Masala Creations Southall

Mehfil Restaurant

Olivia Pizza

Papa's Pan & Kebab

Pepe's Peri Peri

Pizza House N Grill

Pizza Planet

Punjabi Junction

Roosters Piri Piri

Taste Of Lahore

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve seen a big appetite for Deliveroo in Greater London so far – we’re excited to be working with even more great restaurants in the area, and to be serving the hungry people of Hounslow, Southall, Ruislip and Hayes.

"Busy consumers will now be able to enjoy their favourite meals at home or in the office, delivered straight to the door in 30 minutes or less.”

Deliveroo already serve several areas in west London - including Acton, Barnes, Bayswater, Belgravia, Brondesbury, Chelsea, Chiswick, Ealing, Earl's Court, Feltham, Fulham, Hammersmith, Harrow, Holland Park, Kensington, Kew, Kilburn, Knightsbridge, Maida Vale, Marylebone, North Kensington, Notting Hill, Paddington, Park Royal, Parsons Green, Perivale, Pinner, Queen's Park, Shepherd's Bush, South Acton, South Kensington, Stanmore, Twickenham, Uxbridge, Wembley, West Kensington, Westminster and Willesden Green.

