Food delivery company Deliveroo has launched in Hounslow , Southall , Ruislip and Hayes .
Residents will now be able to choose from 80 new restaurants using the on-demand food delivery service.
Local restaurants, independents and chains have signed up, meaning office workers and residents can now get a KFC, Pepe's Piri Piri or Creams delivered to them within 30 minutes.
The start up, which launched in 2013 has quickly spread and will be hiring more than 40 new riders in west London to serve the new market.
The restaurant manager at Isleworth's Man V Food said: "Deliveroo will allow local customers to explore our delicious menu from the comfort of their own home.”
Deliveroo works by providing a delivery service to restaurants, letting people chose from a range of restaurants in their local area.
Customers can use the app or order online and can even schedule deliveries in advance, or choose to receive their food as soon as possible, with Deliveroo aiming to reach them within 30 minutes.
All the restaurants you can now enjoy from home
Hayes
- Babylon Shawarma
- Breakfast Fairy
- Charcoal Village
- Chixys Chicken
- Dawley Chicken
- Drayton Tandoori
- Flame Grill
- Flame Kebabs
- Flame Piri Piri
- Flames Desserts
- Hattons Fish Bar
- Hooked Fish and Chips
- KFC
- Kingu Sushi
- Mandarin Chinese Takeaway
- Pop Pizza
- Royal Peri Peri
- Tennessee Express
- The Village Cafe
- Yum Sing
Hounslow
- Bombay Wok
- Chicken World
- Cinnamon Lounge
- Coffee and Cream
- Creams Cafe
- Galata Pera
- Honeymoon Restaurant
- Hussar Bar and Restaurant
- Hyderabad Taste Restaurant
- Iso Sushi
- KFC
- Man vs Food London
- Memories of India
- Mini's Coffee and Dessert Lounge
- Momo & Roti
- Muchachos
- Munchy's Cafe
- Pepe's Piri Piri
- Pizzaiolo
- Punjabee Tarka
- Shree Krishna Vada Pav
- Sizlers Italian Restaurant
- Smoky Boys
- Taste of Lahore
- Thakers
- The Kebab King
- The Old Fire Station
- Yalla Beirut Grill and Bakery
Ruislip
- Cedar Tree Lebanese Restaurant
- Chennai Chutney
- Frankie & Benny's
- Freshly Grilled
- Gurkha's Pride
- KFC
- Lounge 101
- Melisi
- PizzaExpress
- Prezzo
- Roy's Jamaican Cuisine
- West End Fish Bar
Southall
- Abc Cafe
- Afghan Mehman Restaurant
- Almahmud Restaurant
- Beijing Noodles
- Brilliant Restaurant
- Chaudhry's Tkc
- Gifto's Lahore Karahi
- Greenford Pizza
- Greenford Tandoori
- KFC
- Link Up Lounge
- Masala Creations Southall
- Mehfil Restaurant
- Olivia Pizza
- Papa's Pan & Kebab
- Pepe's Peri Peri
- Pizza House N Grill
- Pizza Planet
- Punjabi Junction
- Roosters Piri Piri
- Taste Of Lahore
Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve seen a big appetite for Deliveroo in Greater London so far – we’re excited to be working with even more great restaurants in the area, and to be serving the hungry people of Hounslow, Southall, Ruislip and Hayes.
"Busy consumers will now be able to enjoy their favourite meals at home or in the office, delivered straight to the door in 30 minutes or less.”
Deliveroo already serve several areas in west London - including Acton, Barnes, Bayswater, Belgravia, Brondesbury, Chelsea, Chiswick, Ealing, Earl's Court, Feltham, Fulham, Hammersmith, Harrow, Holland Park, Kensington, Kew, Kilburn, Knightsbridge, Maida Vale, Marylebone, North Kensington, Notting Hill, Paddington, Park Royal, Parsons Green, Perivale, Pinner, Queen's Park, Shepherd's Bush, South Acton, South Kensington, Stanmore, Twickenham, Uxbridge, Wembley, West Kensington, Westminster and Willesden Green.
