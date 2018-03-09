The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sporting goods retailer Decathlon is gearing up for the opening of a new branch in west London .

The Kensington High Street store, which opens at 3pm on March 15, will be the retailer's most centrally located branch in London.

The popular shop which will cater for 50 different sports, pastimes and leisure activities and employ 23 people.

Based over two floors, its main sales floor will be on the first floor.

It will focus heavily on running, fitness and skiing, as well as hiking, trekking and outdoor gear.

The shop will also have its own dedicated track shop of cycling, a racket re-stringing service and also a scooter workshop.

(Image: Decathlon)

Store manager Adrian Lahoz cannot wait to throw open the doors. He said: "I'm really excited to be honest.

"This is going to be our most central store in London and its on a very, very busy street.

(Image: Decathlon)

"We want to be closer to the customer and I think High Street Kensington will help Decathlon become more well-known in London."

The branch will employ 17 full time members of staff and six part-timers.

Anyone interested in working at Decathlon can click here .

For other opportunities, head to our jobs platform Fish4Jobs .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.