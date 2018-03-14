The video will start in 8 Cancel

A decade has passed since the unsolved murder of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found partially concealed among rubble in a basement in Westminster.

To mark the anniversary of the murder of Martine Vik Magnussen, Metropolitan Police detectives have urged the man wanted for her death to return to the UK for questioning.

CCTV footage has now been released showing the only suspect in the case, Farouk Abdulhak, with Martine as they both left Maddox nightclub in Mayfair.

The footage of the young woman captures her out celebrating end of term exams, appearing happy and relaxed in the early hours of March 14 2008.

Martine was first reported missing the following day and on March 16 police officers visited her address in Great Portland Street, where they discovered her body at 10.30am.

Attempts had been made to conceal her beneath rubble, a police spokesman said.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as a compression to the neck and she had also been raped.

An inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court on November 24 2010 recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Launching an investigation, Farouk Abdulhak was identified as a suspect after he had fled the UK to Yemen within hours of Martine going missing.

Despite a number of appeals by detectives over the last decade, he continues to refuse to return to the UK.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “A decade on and our ambition remains the same - to obtain justice for Martine.

“With this CCTV now in the public domain, our hope is that the case will not fade from public attention, keeping the spotlight firmly focused on Farouk Abdulhak.

“Abdulhak fled to another country in the pursuit of continuing with his life and today he remains sheltered and protected in Yemen.

“For 10 years this person has been avoiding our requests to return to the UK and assist the investigation.”

He added: “We have reached an important milestone, therefore this is the right time to once again appeal personally to Abdulhak to return to the UK.

“He was a guest in our country when the murder of Martine occurred and I believe the responsible thing to do is return.

“If he thought that this case would diminish, or that his wanted status would change over time, then this year’s anniversary demonstrates our resolve and that of the Magnussen family to continue to seek justice for Martine.”

