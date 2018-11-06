Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are demanding the removal of bags containing debris from the Grenfell Tower disaster which were left in garages nearby.

The sealed bags are in garages which have been blocked off from resident and public access since the fatal fire in June last year.

Doug Patterson, the chief executive of Bromley council who is in charge of looking after the tower, has pledged to move the bags from the garages at Hurstway Walk.

Residents at last week’s meeting, who convened to discuss their concerns after reports that soil near the tower could be contaminated, challenged him about the bags. Some people fear they contain asbestos.

But he told the packed meeting at the Kensington Hilton Hotel that the bags "are not stuffed with asbestos".

A spokesman said the bagged debris will be removed "as soon as possible" and plans are being made to take it away.

He said: "We can’t offer any timelines at the moment as that detailed preparatory planning work is underway with relevant partners. As soon as we have more details, information will be shared with the local community ahead of anything being moved."

He said the contents of the bags have not yet been tested but contained debris from the flats.

"Whilst the exact content of that material has not been analysed (and therefore there is the possibility that they may contain asbestos), it has been handled at all times under maximum safety protocols and procedures as a precautionary measure and it is absolutely safe and stable in its current stored state.

"As we say, the exact content of that material has not been analysed. We would also stress that as well as being safely stored, the ongoing air monitoring across the Grenfell site, which is commissioned by Public Health England and that would identify asbestos issues, has not raised any cause for concern.”

One nearby resident, who did not want to be named said: "For months after the fire the debris was still on the floor."

He added: "I want tests on those bags which have been underneath me for the last 18 months."