A man's death is being treated as "unexplained" after he was "taken unwell" in Chiswick .

London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics, a London's Air Ambulance crew and Met Police officers rushed to Esmond Road following reports of a person "falling from a height" shortly after 1pm on Wednesday (July 4).

A man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

While police are not treating his death as suspicious officers they are investigating it as "unexplained."

Officers are in the process of informing his next of kin and formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 1.15pm on Wednesday to reports of a man taken unwell in Esmond Road.

"Officers, LAS and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

(Image: Chris Scott)

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are in the process of being informed.

"Formal identification is yet to take place.

"At this early stage, the death is being treated as non-suspicious but unexplained."

Chiswick workers and residents spotted the air ambulance helicopter landing on Acton Green Common on Wednesday afternoon.

(Image: Chris Scott)

An LAA spokeswoman said: "Our advanced trauma team was dispatched via aircraft by London Ambulance Service at 1.18pm to reports of a fall from height in the Chiswick area.

"We do not have further information about the incident at this time.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and enquiries into what happened continue.