The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Gardens in Ealing was "sealed off" by police on Friday morning (March 9) after a male was reportedly seen carrying a weapon during the early hours.

At around 3.20am, Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a male seen in possession of a firearm in the vicinity of Seaford Road, near Dean Gardens.

Officers attended and two males were arrested in the area of Seaford Road. Both remained in custody at a west London police station on Friday morning.

A police spokesman told getwestlondon there were no reports of any shots being fired or any injuries.

Officers remained at the scene on Friday morning, with a number of residents suggesting Dean Gardens was completely cordoned off while police investigated.

Sarah Kern said on Twitter: “Dean Gardens was sealed off this morning with large police presence.

“According to police on the scene it was sealed off for the 'dogs to go in and try and retrieve some property related to an incident'.”

(Image: Silvia Weyland)

Another Twitter user suggested police were “everywhere” during the morning, while a picture taken in Seaford Road showed a forensic officer at the scene.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said enquiries were ongoing.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.