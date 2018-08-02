Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Harrow mum-of-two was distraught after a cat, which was killed by a car, was left in a clear plastic bag outside her home.

Rissa Blisset, 32, of Headstone Lane, is "scared of dead things" was "very sad" and "disgusted" that the dead pet was on her doorstep for more than a day.

She said her biggest concern was keeping her five-year-old son from seeing it as "he would have cried."

Speaking to getwestlondon on Thursday (August 2) Rissa said: "Every morning I wake up around 6am but yesterday I got up and didn't look out the window until about half six, quarter to seven.

"I look out the window - and I'm scared of dead things - I had a glimpse and my heart started beating and I got really emotional.

"I was like 'Oh my days a dead thing's outside on the road'. You could see it was totally flattened, its legs were out and it must have been hit hard because you can still see it's blood stains on the road today (August 2)."

She added: "So I just saw this thing in the road - it looked really big and that I was like 'Oh my god that's a cat!"

According to Ms Blisset, while her 15-year-old daughter, Stephanie saw the cat, she was determined to keep her five-year-old son, Khalil from seeing it.

She said: "My son would have cried - I couldn't tell him anything about it - no way! I didn't even take him out yesterday because I didn't want him to see it."

She added: "Cars and buses were driving over it all morning because it just looked like this thing in the road - if you were driving you wouldn't be able to avoid it. There's always a lot of traffic here during rush hour."

"So I'm faffing around - I didn't know who I was supposed to ring, the RSPCA? The council? I was Googling a whole bunch of places and everywhere is closed till 9am or 10am - and I'm like - what am I supposed do? I even rang the fire brigade and they told me to wait until my council opened and to contact them."

According to Ms Blisset, at around 8am a female driver in a Mercedes stopped and flagged down a man in a van for help, who then put the cat in a plastic bag and moved it off the road onto a patch of grass outside her home.

She said: "When I saw the van I thought finally someone had come to take the cat away. But then I realised they were just good Samaritans passing by. They picked the cat up and put it in some clear plastic bags and left it there by the lamppost outside my house."

"I'm a pet-lover, I grew up with dogs and cats, I love these animals and it's just really sad - it's almost like someone's done that to a child."

She said: "I had to go out with my daughter so my brother came round to look after my son and I told him 'Whatever you do don't let him look out the window because he's going to see it."

Ms Blisset claims she reported the dead cat to Harrow Council at around 2pm on Wednesday but it was still outside her home on Thursday morning.

She said "The whole day yesterday evening I was like 'What is happening?!' - why is it still there? And then it started to get hot and flies were coming around it and I was dreading foxes might get to it too."

On Thursday morning, Ms Blisset posted about the cat in Harrow Online Facebook group asking neighbours for advice.

Her post read: "Dead cat in bag on Headstone Lane, it got run over yesterday morning. I informed Harrow Council about this and I've woken up this morning and it's still there, like seriously what are they waiting for? You can even see the bloodstains in the road. Now when I leave my house I gotta walk past this dead cat in a bag."

Ms Blisset, noticed the cat had been moved while she was on the phone to getwestlondon just before 9am.

She said: "Oh my god I just looked out the window and it's gone - I don't know who has moved it but it's been moved."

Comments left on Ms Blisset's Facebook post, which she deleted shortly after the dead cat disappeared from in front of her home, suggest the bag may have been moved by a resident. Harrow Council has been contacted for comment.

Harrow Council's website states: "We only remove dead animals from land that we maintain or have adopted. For dead animals located on private property residents should contact pest control."

While drivers are legally obliged to report the following dead or injured animals to police; dogs, horses, cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, donkeys and mules, no such law applies to cats, which means they may be left to rot on the roads unless members of the public choose to move them.