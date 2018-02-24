The video will start in 8 Cancel

A dead body was discovered in the Ealing suburb of Greenford , on Friday afternoon (February 23).

London Ambulance Service (LAS) and Metropolitan Police attended reports of a dead body near Costons Lane at 3.40pm.

The man's body was found and LAS pronounced him dead at the scene.

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called at 3.40pm on Friday (February 23) to reports of a man's boy found close to Costons Lane in Greenford.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The man was pronounced dead at the scene."

The Met confirmed it was not treating the death as suspicious.

Officers are in the process of contacting the man's next of kin.

