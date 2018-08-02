The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dawn inspection of a home in Harrow has revealed "at least 20 people" have been living in "appalling conditions" while crammed into an overcrowded three-bedroom property.

On Thursday (August 2), police and enforcement officers from Harrow Council visited a property in Rayners Lane , which was suspected of being an unlicensed house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Inside the three-bedroom home, which the council believes had "at least 20 people living there", officers found 10 people and three rooms which were not meant to be used as bedrooms.

Later in the morning, a three-bedroom home in Kenton was also inspected and 31 bed spaces were found packed into the overcrowded property, which has just one bathroom.

Speaking to getwestlondon , a council spokesman said homemade bunk beds were inside the house, which each housed up to eight people and were knocked together with timber.

Inside the "filthy" property in Kenton, officers found there were bare wires on show, no fire safety and there was also "signs of collapse on one of the stairs".

Posting on Twitter about the first house in Rayners Lane, Harrow Council said: "This morning we are with our enforcement officers and Harrow Police inspecting this unlicensed HMO and overcrowded property.

"Just some of the things wrong with this property. There is no fire safety, no smoke detectors, no carbon monoxide detectors, mould, and an array of health and safety issues. "

The council says it is taking further action against the landlord.

After the raid at 7am, Greenhill Police added: "We've assisted Harrow Council with executing a warrant in the Rayners Lane area. Appalling living conditions and overcrowding in a property."

Pictures taken from inside the home show mould spreading across the walls, part of the of ceiling peeling off and a blanket tied up as a makeshift curtain.

(Image: Harrow Council)

The housing enforcement officers will be featured on Channel 5's Bad Tenants Rogue Landlords on Thursday (August 2) at 8pm, which shows the "overcrowded property in poor condition".

One tenant inside the Rayners Lane property is suspected of subletting the property but was reportedly arrested by police on suspicion of immigration offences, which were not linked.

Getwestlondon has contacted Metropolitan Police for more information.