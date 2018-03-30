Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The daughter of a warehouse worker, who is believed to have died after exposure to asbestos, needs help to find out more about the conditions he worked in.

Brian Davis, who lived in Wembley but worked across London as a warehouseman, was diagnosed with mesothelioma aged 82, after visiting his GP with symptoms of flu and fatigue.

He died just a month later, in November 2015, of the asbestos-related lung cancer.

Now his daughter, who has asked not to be named, is hoping to trace his former colleagues to obtain information about his working conditions throughout his three-decade career.

She is seeking anyone who worked alongside Brian at:

Wrigley’s Chewing Gum factory in Wembley, between 1959 and 1961

British Baths in north west London, between 1959 and 1961

Hoover Limited in Perivale , between 1961 and 1973

Alpine Everest Refrigeration in north-west London, between 1972 and 1974

BWD’s factory in north-west London, from 1973 to 1974

Gallagher Limited in Northolt , between 1974 and 1993

Brian’s daughter hopes that by tracing her father’s former colleagues, they can provide information on the conditions at each workplace and help piece together how her father became so ill.

"Within weeks, dad went from fit and healthy to terminally ill," she said.

"I couldn’t believe how quickly it happened. Mesothelioma was an alien term. I’d heard of asbestos but would never have thought it would affect my dad considering he had retired years ago."

(Image: Thompsons Solicitors)

The former warehouse worker's daughter turned to Thompsons Solicitors to make a compensation claim.

She added: "I’m hopeful that, with the support of Thompsons Solicitors, we can find out more information about when and where he was exposed to asbestos.

"He worked for a variety of employers in London and the South East during his career, so hopefully someone knows something that can help the family understand how and why our father died."

'Devastating impact'

Paula Wrigley, asbestos disease specialist at Thompsons Solicitors, said: "If anyone is able to provide information about the working conditions at any of the six factories Brian worked in, they could help his family understand how he developed this fatal illness.

"Mesothelioma is a killer disease and continues to impact thousands of families every year.

"Our specialists have seen first-hand the devastating impact it can cause.

"For many families, our support helps them understand why their loved one became exposed to asbestos and contracted the disease many decades later."

Anyone with information on the working conditions at any of the workplaces where Brian Davis was employed should contact Paula Wrigley at Thompsons Solicitors on 0151 224 1608.

