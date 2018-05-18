Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears are growing for a 64-year-old Shepherds Bush man who hasn't been seen since he went out for a walk in Hammersmith last Friday (May 11).

Ivor Morgan, known by his middle name of John, is believed to suffer from dementia and has not been seen since last Friday evening when he and his wife Anne were visiting their daughter, Vanessa, in Kinnoul Road.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Vanessa said she and her family "didn't know what to do" following her dad's disappearance.

Vanessa said: "He and Mum were visiting me at my flat and at around 7.30pm. He said he wanted to go out for a walk - we haven't seen him since.

"We think he suffers from dementia and he may have got lost. Mum says he's been missing before but this time it's different, we just don't know what to do.

"I've told the police and put up posters around the Hammersmith area.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"If anyone sees him we would like them to call the police."

Mr Morgan is described as being of thin build and frail.

He was wearing a dark blue coat when he went missing.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Hammersmith and Fulham Police urge anyone who has seen Mr Morgan or who has information about his whereabouts to ring them on 101.