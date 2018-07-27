The video will start in 8 Cancel

A "dangerous" Hounslow thug who repeatedly knifed a man in the head, neck and shoulder and hand has been jailed for 11 years.

Ian Knight, 33, of Musquash Way stabbed a man multiple times at an address in Maswell Park Road on October 5.

Members of the public rang the police after seeing the victim walking along the road bleeding following the attack.

Officers administered first aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The victim had been at a Maswell Park Road address when he was attacked by Knight on October 5 and stabbed several times in the head, neck and shoulder as well as sustaining injuries to his hand whilst trying to defend himself.

"The officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived on scene, they then established the location of the attack and directed other officers to attend.

Knight was arrested on October 7, two days after the attack.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison for Grievous Bodily Harm at Isleworth Crown Court on July 13.

A Hounslow Police spokesman said: "Through piecing the details of the incident together and a thorough investigation, as well as forensic evidence obtained from the victim, scene and Knight, a conviction was secured and a dangerous offender is off the street."