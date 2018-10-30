Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Westminster residents have been warned not to approach this "dangerous" man, who is wanted in connection with a murder and known to frequent the area.

Nial Koporo is being hunted by police in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Tyrone Mulinde in Bridgwater, Somerset on October 20, as reported by Somerset Live .

The 25-year-old is described as between 6ft 2ins and 6ft 4ins and "powerfully built".

A police spokesman said: "If you see him, or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 999 immediately."

Tyrone was found with "serious injuries" in Somerset town centre at around 12.30pm on October 20 and died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics and the air ambulance.

A 21-year-old and a 46-year-old were both previously arrested in connection with the death but have since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form .