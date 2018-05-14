Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A level crossing which has been deemed "high risk" is to be shut down.

A nine-day survey carried out by Network Rail found that Bedfont level crossing next to Feltham station is subject to a "significant level of misuse" because people and vehicles cross while a train is approaching and barriers are being lowered.

The survey also recorded 11 occasions where road vehicles crossed the level crossing in the wrong direction - vehicles are only permitted to cross from north to south - and on seven occasions during the survey cars were left at a standstill on the tracks due to traffic hold-ups.

Hounslow Council says the crossing is inadequate because it is "very busy".

Approximately 295 trains, 2,874 road vehicles and 5,000 pedestrians and cyclists pass over it each day.

Major disruption and delays are now expected as work gets under way to close the crossing and improve the surrounding roads to mitigate the impact of the closure.

The £15 million works will be funded by Hounslow Council, Network Rail and Transport for London.

Hounslow Road will be closed between New Road and Hanworth Road from May 29.

This will allow the council to widen the highway, introduce traffic lights at the New Road junction and carry out improvements to the Hanworth Road junction.

While Hounslow Road is closed, traffic, including bus routes, will be diverted via Browells Lane and Hanworth Road to access the town centre.

Residents and visitors are being advised to revise their routes and avoid travelling though the centre of Feltham if they do not need to access the town centre. Pedestrian access to all shops and businesses will be maintained.

A new pedestrian bridge will be built between Bedfont and Feltham town centre and the public space outside the station will be renovated.

Until the bridge is constructed, the level crossing on Bedfont Lane will remain open for pedestrians, cyclists and southbound traffic until after Hounslow Road has reopened.

Feltham North councillor John Chatt is concerned people don't know enough about what is happening and may only start to become aware once they see the disruption in front of them.

However, he says the crossing is so outdated and traffic around it has become so bad that something has to be done now to help make things better for future generations.

A Hounslow Council spokesperson said: “Our ambitious plans for Feltham are beginning to take shape, and these improvements to traffic and travel mark the start of our bold regeneration programme.

“We have considered how to improve road safety and traffic flow around the town centre.

“This coupled with the improvements planned by Network Rail to increase capacity, and eventually service, at Feltham station will make it easier for those who live work and visit the area to get around – and in less time.

“This work will take some time and there will no doubt be some initial disruption which we have tried to minimise as much as possible.

“We have set up a tailored bulletin for anyone affected by these works and I recommend as many people as possible sign up for these alerts so we can keep them informed about the works as they progress.”

The roadworks are linked to a series of major improvement schemes including housing developments, the provision of new retail space, cycleways and pedestrian routes outlined in the Feltham Masterplan.

For more information about the works project visit www.hounslow.gov.uk/felthamworks.