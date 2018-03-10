Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A "dangerous" man has been sentenced to more than 21 years behind bars after he killed a "friend" who fell asleep on a London bus.

On April 27 last year John Edward Doherty, a 39-year-old from Clem Attlee Court in Fulham , met up with Archie Sheppard in Willesden to spend the day riding buses around the capital.

At around 11.15pm the pair, who allegedly drank together on occasions, boarded a route 189 bus at Brent Cross and headed back into central London.

According to Metropolitan Police , both men went to the top deck of the bus - Doherty sat at the back while Mr Sheppard, 48, fell asleep in a different seat.

As the empty bus pulled away from a bus stand in Park Lane, Doherty got up from his seat and moved directly behind Mr Sheppard.

At around midnight Doherty pulled out a a knife and launched an "unprovoked attack" on Mr Sheppard, who was still asleep.

The attack continued over the next three minutes as Mr Sheppard attempted to defend himself. Doherty inflicted a large stab wound to Mr Sheppard's leg along with several other injuries, the Met said.

Doherty then fled, boarding a second bus to leave the scene but, shortly after, a passenger found Mr Sheppard critically injured in his seat.

Police and emergency services attended but Mr Sheppard was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed he died from blood loss

On Tuesday (March 6) Doherty pleaded guilty to murder. He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday (March 9) to 21 years and eight months in jail.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of an offensive weapon, one of which he admitted was used to commit the murder. He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment for each count, to run concurrently with the murder sentence.

In a statement, Mr Sheppard's wife Odette Mbah said the sentencing will not bring her husband back. "I will always miss Archie desperately," she said.

"I can take some relief that the man responsible has finally admitted to what he has done.

"I will always wonder exactly why he did what he did and I now have to prepare myself for the fact that we may never find out the reason that he killed Archie.

"He clearly is a violent and dangerous man, so I am pleased that he won't be a danger to the public for some considerable time."

Detective Inspector Simon Deefholts, who led the investigation, added: "The motive for Archie Sheppard's murder remains unclear.

"Only John Doherty can say why he chose to murder Archie in such a cowardly and brutal manner while Archie was defenceless, asleep on a bus.

"Doherty is a dangerous man who routinely chose to arm himself with knives. He was found in possession of two further knives when officers arrested him a day after Archie's murder.

"The public should be reassured that we will do everything within our powers to apprehend those carrying or using knives."

