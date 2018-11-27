Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who fled the UK after causing the death of the passenger of another car in a fatal crash in Alperton has been jailed 13 years later.

Andrzej Dyszko, 34, of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving on Monday (November 26) and disqualified from driving for eight years.

His sentencing comes on the 13th anniversary of the Alperton crash that killed one man and permanently injured another.

Despite fleeing the scene of the crash and, when bailed, fleeing to Poland and changing his name, police were able to track Dyszko down and arrest him on August 9.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Frost said: “This was a horrific collision which resulted in one death.

"A second man suffered multiple injuries from which he will never fully recover, as well as having to endure the psychological trauma of what happened that night.

“Dyszko was unable to evade justice, and this case shows that the passage of time does not mean that we will not pursue offenders and bring them to justice.

“We would also like to thank the Polish and German authorities for their cooperation.”

At 1.30am on November 26 2005, Dyszko was driving a black Toyota Celica which collided with a silver Nissan Micra at the junction of Ealing Road and Glacier Way. His car had sped through two traffic lights , one at the junction and one on Hanger Lane, and was travelling at 50-60mph.

The passenger in the Nissan – later identified as Amir Tehrani, 33 - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car suffered serious injuries, and was in a coma for nearly three weeks.

Dyszko and his two male passengers fled the scene but were found a short time later by officers and arrested.

The two men were later released with no further action and Dyszko was bailed, at which point he fled the country. Police discovered that he had returned to his native Poland and adopted a new name.

However, detectives found the previous owner of the Toyota, who had sold it to a Polish man whose gave an address and phone number linked to Dyszko.

He was eventually arrested on a European Arrest Warrant in Germany on August 9.

Dyszko pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on November 16.