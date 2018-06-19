Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police who investigated a strip club in Ealing found staff breached licensing rules by engaging in sexual activity with customers who bribed bouncers to look the other way, a report states.

Staff also dodged CCTV cameras by carrying out sex acts in cubicles behind curtains, it adds.

The report explains that when police visited LA Confidential at 1 High Street on February 13, two investigating police officers found staff were showing "complete disregard" for the terms of the premises' licence, sex entertainment licence and the code of conduct for the dancers.

All the findings have been spelled out in a report that is due to go before Ealing Council's licensing committee on Thursday.

The club bills itself as "the premier gentlemen's club". It is currently recruiting for dancers on its website.

But the police officers found customers and dancers were taking drugs and engaging in "sexual acts" in areas not covered by CCTV cameras, the report goes on.

The bouncers were found to be complicit and were "taking money" to ignore rule breaches while the dancers were also being fined by the club for their misdemeanours, the report states.

When police got CCTV footage from the club on March 1, 2018, the officers found it was not fit for purpose because customers were fully aware of the "blind spots" and the fact that cameras could not see behind the cubicle curtains, councillors will be told.

The club's licence was last reviewed by Ealing Council in July 2017 after police arrested a member of door staff.

The council made some changes to the terms of the licence, but since then there have been a spate of complaints.

A report to councillors explains how, on January 9 this year, the council received an anonymous complaint from a female dancer alleging breaches to the sex entertainment licence and poor working conditions for the dancers.

On March 22, the council received an email alleging the club was in breach of its premises licence.

On March 9, the council's licensing officer, Bob Dear, had also visited the club with health and safety team member Rose Dindol.

They also concluded the CCTV was not fit for purpose and in clear breach of a condition on the security and premises licence, the report states.

They found a dancer had been employed at the venue under the legal age limit of 21, and that the photocopy of her ID did not have her date of birth, it adds.

The report says that they also found the necessary paperwork was not completed in the dancer's files.

On March 22, a further complaint was received, alleging a man had gone to the club on March 17 between 3am and 5am and had been let in even though he said he was inebriated and the club's last entry time was supposed to be 1.30am.

He claimed £600 was charged to his bank cards in a 40-minute period.

In the report, Clare Brighton, drugs and alcohol programme manager at the council, expresses concerns that dancers at LA Confidential are "not fully consenting" to the club's apparent policy of selling sex.

She said the club was providing sexual services which pose a risk to women's sexual health, not providing an induction for the women who may not be aware of accessing healthcare and sexual health services in the UK, and not keeping personnel records for all staff, including screening the women to make sure there are no under-age women applying to work.

Under the Licensing Act, the council will have to consider whether the club is contributing to crime and disorder; affecting public safety, causing a nuisance to the public and causing harm to children when it reviews the club's licence in a series of meetings on Thursday.

Get West London has approached the club for a response to the claims made in the report.