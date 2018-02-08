The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Global superstar Dame Joan Collins brought her trademark glitz and glamour to Fulham on Tuesday (February 6) at the official opening of the newest Shooting Star Chase charity shop .

The Dynasty star, who has been a patron of the charity since 2003, used the opportunity to donate 500 exclusive items from her very own collection to the shop in Fulham Road.

She was joined by some children and their families who are supported by the charity , she showed them first hand some of the beautiful items she had kindly donated - from designer hats to shoes, dresses and coats.

The charity provides care and support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The actress donated items to the shop she'd previously worn and used, including a stunning black sequin dress, Chanel shirt and grey Lloyd Klein suit.

All items are now for sale at the store.

Dame Joan said: "I began my association with Shooting Star Chase in 2003. As a patron, 15 years on, I am delighted to still be a part of such a special charity.

"I am very happy to be opening the latest Shooting Star Chase charity shop in Fulham and wish it all the success that their other charity shops have achieved.

"I am thrilled to be able to donate clothes, shoes and accessories from my own personal wardrobe. I hope its presence will help continue Shooting Star Chase’s wonderful work and benefit all those families who need its support now and in the future.”

The charity's director of fundraising, Karen Sugarman, praised the actress. She said: "She brings compassion, commitment and sparkle.

"We are thrilled that Dame Joan has opened our fantastic and exciting new Fulham charity shop and has donated such a vast amount of her fabulous wardrobe.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.

