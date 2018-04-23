The video will start in 8 Cancel

A dramatic picture taken in Greenford shows the damage caused when a car crashed into a bus stop.

Police were called to reports of a car colliding with a bus stop in Ruislip Road East at about 10pm on Sunday (April 22).

In a picture taken at the scene, a small black car can be seen on the pavement next to a damaged bus stop post. The bus stop shelter next to it does not appear to have been damaged.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Monday (April 23), a Metropolitan Police spokesman said there have been no arrests since the crash in Greenford.



The spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 10pm on Sunday to reports of a car in collision with a bus stop.

"[There have been] no arrests and enquiries continue."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Met Police on 101.