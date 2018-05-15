Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad was stabbed and punched after he dropped his children off at school by two young men demanding that he hand over his watch.

The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was subjected to the "brutal" attack as he walked along Ashchurch Grove , in Shepherd's Bush , last Wednesday (May 9).

He was approached by two youths on bikes at around 10.30am who demanded he hand over his watch.

But when the victim refused, the thugs produced a knife and threatened him - before stabbing him in the leg and punching him in the head.

At this point, the victim surrendered his watch and the suspects rode off towards Ravenscourt Park.

Detective Constable Dean Aldous, from Fulham CID , said: "This was a brutal attack which took place in broad daylight when the victim was simply walking home after taking his children to school.

"Luckily he has recovered and his injuries aren't life threatening but this attack could have quite easily had much more severe consequences and those responsible need to be caught.

"This type of brazen violence all for the sake of a watch will not be tolerated and I urge anyone with information to get in touch."

Emergency services attended the scene and found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the leg. He was taken to a west London hospital and has since been discharged.

The Metropolitan Police have now released a description of his attackers.

The first suspect is described as a white male, aged between 15 and 20 years old, and around 5ft 6ins tall.

The second suspect is described as an Afro-Caribbean male, aged between 15 and 20 years old, and around 5ft 11ins tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2225/9 May. You can also call Crimestoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, on 0800 555 111.