A man was rushed to hospital after coming off his bike at Chelsea Embankment on Wednesday morning (May 23).

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service attended reports of a traffic accident shortly before 8am.

A man was found to have fallen off his pedal bike at Chelsea Embankment, he was attended to by London Ambulance Service officers and taken to hopital.

His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 07.51am on Wednesday to reports of a road traffic collision in Chelsea Embankment.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a male cyclist who had fallen from his pedal cycle. No other vehicles were involved."

Chelsea Embankment was blocked eastbound following a separate traffic accident between two cars on Wednesday morning.

Police attended two vehicles in a collision near the Chelsea Embankment junction with Royal Hospital Road at 7.48am.

One of the drivers had abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene before officers arrived.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

The abandoned vehicle remained blocking the road causing traffic tailbacks to Battersea Bridge until 10.15am on Wednesday.