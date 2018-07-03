The video will start in 8 Cancel

A cyclist was left in a serious but stable condition in hospital after she was involved in a hit and run in Hounslow on Monday (July 2).

Shortly after 10.35pm, what is believed to be a Toyota Corolla - thought to be the 2002 to 2004 model - collided with the cyclist on the Hounslow Avenue junction with Maswell Park Road.

The driver did not stop at the scene and police are looking to trace them.

The cyclist, a 28-year-old woman, was taken by London Ambulance Service to a west London hospital and remains there in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision, or the car leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.