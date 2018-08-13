The video will start in 8 Cancel

A male cyclist was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a crash with a car.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to a crash in Wood End Green Road at 4.15pm on Monday (August 13)

Officers found a cyclist had been involved in a collison with a car at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital by LAS - his injuries are believed to be non life-threatening, according to the Met Police.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 4.15pm on Monday (August 13) to reports of a collision between a car and cyclist on Wood End Green Road in Hayes.

(Image: Luci Elliott Ogundipe)





"Officers attended. The cyclist was taken by the LAS to a central London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

A picture taken by an eye witness at the scene show what appear to be an ambulance and a police car in the road following the crash.

According to one Hayes resident the road remained closed shortly before 7pm following the incident.