A male cyclist was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a crash with a car.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to a crash in Wood End Green Road at 4.15pm on Monday (August 13)

Officers found a cyclist had been involved in a collison with a car at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital by LAS - his injuries are believed to be non life-threatening, according to the Met Police.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 4.15pm on Monday (August 13) to reports of a collision between a car and cyclist on Wood End Green Road in Hayes.

According to residents Wood End Green Road was "closed for hours" following the crash



"Officers attended. The cyclist was taken by the LAS to a central London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

A picture taken by an eye witness at the scene show what appear to be an ambulance and a police car in the road following the crash.

According to one Hayes resident the road remained closed shortly before 7pm following the incident.