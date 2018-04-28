A cyclist has been rushed to hospital with "possible life-threatening injuries" after a crash in Ruislip.

At around 1.10pm, police were called to a collision between a car and a cyclist in Bury Street.

The male cyclist has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service , police said.

Hillingdon Police added: "Please avoid Bury Street, Ruislip due to road closures, as we are dealing with an incident.

Bus routes were diverted before the road reopened at around 2.20pm.

You can follow our live blog below for all the latest updates.