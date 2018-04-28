A cyclist has been rushed to hospital with "possible life-threatening injuries" after a crash in Ruislip.
At around 1.10pm, police were called to a collision between a car and a cyclist in Bury Street.
The male cyclist has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service , police said.
Hillingdon Police added: "Please avoid Bury Street, Ruislip due to road closures, as we are dealing with an incident.
Bus routes were diverted before the road reopened at around 2.20pm.
'Enquiries are ongoing'
Speaking to getwestlondon, a police spokesman said enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
The incident was said to be a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist at around 1.10pm.
We await an update on the male cyclist’s condition.
Bus diversions ended
Route 331 was terminating early at Ruislip Lido and H13 at Ruislip Station after Bury Street.
The road has now reopened and bus routes have returned to normal.
Police statement
Speaking to getwestlondon, a police spokesman said a male cyclist has been rushed to hospital.
We were called at 1.10pm to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist.
A male cyclist has been taken to hospital with possibly life-threaning injuries.
Earlier road closures
Bury Street was closed in Ruislip for around an hour while police attended the collision.
Hillingdon Police said: “Please avoid Bury Street, Ruislip due to road closures, as we are dealing with an incident.
“Please find an alternative route to your journey and we will update you soon.”
The road reopened at around 2.20pm.
Male cyclist hospitalised
