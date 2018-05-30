The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a crash with a lorry in Westminster.

Metropolitan Police officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics were called at about 9.50am on Wednesday (May 30) to reports of a crash on Seymour Street, at the junction with Portman Square.

Officers attended along with other emergency services and found an injured 73-year-old cyclist.

He was taken by LAS to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The 29-year-old male lorry driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving.

He was taken to a central London police station where he was interviewed and released under investigation.

Detective Constable Alex Price, of the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision happened at a busy time of day in a heavily populated area.

"I am sure that a number of people will have witnessed the collision and I urge anyone who saw what happened but has not yet spoken with officers to come forward without delay."

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCIU at Merton Traffic Garage on 020 8543 5157 or by calling 101 quoting reference 188/30 May.