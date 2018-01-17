The video will start in 8 Cancel

A vote on plans for a Cycle Superhighway in Hammersmith and Chiswick has been pushed back until after the local elections in May.

Hounslow Council said its decision on Transport for London's (TfL) controversial project will not be made until "summer at the earliest".

The announcement was a small victory for community group RedesignCS9, which campaigned for the council's consultation period to be extended.

The group claimed TfL's consultation, which opened on September 21 and closed on October 31 2017, "was not transparent" and community interest groups "were not consulted."

RedesignCS9 spokesman and Chiswick resident David Lesniak said: “We welcome Hounslow Council’s deferment of a decision on CS9 which allows for a serious rethink of the current proposals.

"We will now be launching a public campaign to set out our concerns and better inform local residents and businesses of the impact of a cycle superhighway running through Hammersmith to Chiswick."

Mr Lesniak said that Hounslow Council has assured residents it is open to emails, letters and meetings with community members and businesses as part of the decision making process.

He added: "The council assures us it's a long way off making a decision and that the scheme is highly unlikely to progress in its present form."

Several petitions opposing TfL's plans have been launched.

While TfL is due to publish a report about its consultation in February, several petitions opposing its current plans have already been launched.

Mr Lesniak said: "It is incumbent on local tax payers to present robust evidence to show TfL and our elected representatives why a two-way cycle track along Chiswick High Road is a dangerous and unfeasible option for all parties involved.”

