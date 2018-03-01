Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a new "cycle superhighway" in west London that would bring “high-quality segregated routes” have received positive feedback, says Transport for London (TfL).

It says nearly 60% of those responding to its public consultation are in favour of Cycle Superhighway 9 (CS9), which would run through a swathe of west London including Hammersmith and Chiswick.

TfL is now reviewing the detailed responses to the consultation to determine the best way forward, and will then publish a full consultation report later this year that will set out detailed responses to issues raised and the next steps.

More than 5,000 people responded to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s proposals to improve cycling and walking from West Kensington to Brentford town centre.

CS9 forms a key part of the mayor’s planned cycling and walking improvements for the capital. The team behind it say it would offer a safer route for people to cycle, make it easier to cross busy roads and stop rat-running on some residential roads.

The proposal included nearly 6km of segregated cycle track on roads from Kensington Olympia to Brentford.

That means in all nearly 12km of segregated cycle routes would be added to the capital’s streets, including Hammersmith Road, King Street, Chiswick High Road, Brentford High Street and Kew Bridge Road.

TfL says it would also allow cyclists to bypass Hammersmith gyratory and navigate Kew Bridge Junction more safely.

(Image: TfL)

Through traffic would be removed from residential routes Wellesley Road and Stile Hall Gardens in Chiswick, and there would be five new and more than 20 upgraded pedestrian crossings.

Will Norman, London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: “It’s great news that our plans to improve walking and cycling in west London have been backed by Londoners.

“Cycle Superhighway 9 will improve safety for cyclists and make the area more attractive for pedestrians, providing real benefits to the whole community.

“I look forward to working closely with the borough councils to consider all of the responses and develop our plans further.”

(Image: TfL)

The Hammersmith & Fulham Cyclists (hfcyclists) group is in favour of CS9. A spokesman said: “hfcyclists believe that a safe protected cycleway for CS9 is essential for the health of west London and its population, and we look forward to a cycleway suitable for all users.

“We believe that CS9 will encourage people away from motor vehicles, improve physical health and encourage healthy families in Hammersmith and Fulham.

“CS9 is the key first step towards providing a safe cycle network in our borough.

“We look forward to the construction of CS9 and to riding safely along its route.”

However, Conservatives in the Greater London Assembly were less keen. West London assembly member Tony Devenish, whose constituency includes Hammersmith, said: “If Sadiq Khan and TfL try to push ahead with this scheme against the wishes of local residents then they deserve the backlash such a decision would inevitably receive.

“Both Hammersmith and Chiswick would benefit from improved cycling infrastructure, but that should mean working with local communities to find solutions that work for residents.”

(Image: TfL)

And Tony Arbour, whose South West constituency covers Chiswick, said: “This looks like the consultation has been undermined by people who live nowhere near the areas affected and who have little or no understanding of the needs of our communities.

“I am calling on Sadiq Khan to halt these proceedings and work with residents and politicians of all parties who agree that the current plans are not good enough. Any scheme that narrows pavements on Chiswick High Road is completely unacceptable.”

The consultation ran between September 21 and October 31 last year.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.