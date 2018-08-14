Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For keen cyclists, building a series of cycling superhighways that link outer London with the centre is a no brainer:

They mean people can commute to work more safely in less danger of being hit by a car on the many thunderous carriageways and gyratory systems that link up the capital.

They also help to improve people’s health and start to shift drivers and families away from relying on the motor car.

(Image: Martin Elvery)

Of course not everyone agrees. Some feel the superhighways – which are basically two-way cycle lanes protected by kerbs – will wreck the pavements for shoppers and shopkeepers, make it more difficult to get in and out of junctions and slow traffic down on major routes.

I decided to see for myself, so on Tuesday, August 7, members of the Hounslow and Hammersmith and Fulham Cycling Campaign groups took me on a ride on a Boris bike along some of the proposed route of Cycle Superhighway 9.

This planned linked between Hounslow town centre and Kensington Olympia and will cost Tfl a cool £70 million to put in place.

Needless to say it has been Marmite so far, dividing local councillors and residents like a knife through butter.

So take a look at the video and let me know what you think about CS9 by emailing martin.elvery@reachplc.com or tweeting @journo_martinp.

Happy cycling!