The Crystal Maze Experience, based on the popular 90s TV show , will be coming to the heart of London's West End early next year.

On March 29 2019, the Trocadero, situated between Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square Tube station, will host a Crystal Maze LIVE Experience that is bigger and better than ever before.

Stretching over three floors and with 32 new games, the attraction has doubled in size from previous years and can accommodate three times the number of players thanks to a £5million investment.

Teams of up to eight, aged 13 or over, are invited to complete a series of challenges against the clock in the four theme zones: Medieval, Aztec, Industrial and Futuristic.

You are guided through the attraction by an eccentric Maze Master while you aim to secure as many crystals as possible, which determine how much time you get in the final challenge: the iconic Crystal Dome.

