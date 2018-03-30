The video will start in 8 Cancel

Teenage boys were halted in their tracks after verbally abusing a disabled man in Harrow town centre.

Brave charity volunteer Brendan Chivasa has a message for the bullies who targeted him during a shopping trip and has praised security guards for coming to his aid.

He had been browsing the shops inside St George’s Shopping Centre with a pal when he was suddenly surrounded by a group of boys who verbally abused him and called him names.

Brendan, 24, has cerebral palsy and learning difficulties, and uses a wheelchair, and felt unable to defend himself.

That's when security staff at St George's stepped him and offered him their support.

Brendan said: "The group of boys surrounded my wheelchair and were mocking me and calling me names.

"If people want to call me dumb, I don’t care, they can’t stop me doing what I want to do."

Brendan values his independence and has a message for those who are unkind to him.

He said: "People can do and say what they want about me but they are not going to stop me going out and about."

The volunteer for Harrow Mencap added that he "is grateful to the security guards who supported him".

Two thirds of people experience bullying or hate crime

Harrow Mencap campaigns and and provides personalised services for people with learning disabilities in Harrow, working with over 500 people each year.

Yvonne Lee, head of campaigns at Harrow Mencap, said: "Two out of three people with learning disabilities experience bullying or hate crime.

"We are glad and grateful that St George's security recognise this and support disabled people to use the shopping centre safely."

Harrow Police are investigating the incident, on February 19, but no arrests have been made.

