A "cruel" man who pretended to be a police officer has conned a vulnerable pensioner out of more than £2,500.

The victim, who is in his 80s, was led to believe the fraudster was a concerned member of Hammersmith Police who spotted fraudulent activity on the victim's bank cards.

According to Metropolitan Police , the "cruel courier" called the victim using a withheld number at around 2pm on November 17 last year.

The suspect persuaded the victim to hand over his PIN details and security information after he initially failed to persuade him to travel to Tower Hill to withdraw £4,000.

The victim was then told a courier would collect his debit and credit cards from his home in St James's Road, Bermondsey, said police.

The cards were collected at around 3pm the same day and were later used to make purchases totalling more than £2,500 at shops across east London, according to detectives.

No arrests have been made and the incident is currently under investigation by Walworth Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The force has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

He is described as an Asian male, aged between 25 to 35 years old, with a black beard.

The suspect was also wearing a black anorak at the time.

Anyone with any information or who recognises this man is urged to call Walworth CID on 101 or via Twitter to @MetCC.

Alternatively you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

